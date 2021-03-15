Forecast: Threat of heavy rain finally slowly diminishing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weather conditions are still unstable over the islands as a surface trough over Oahu moves toward the west and a disturbance aloft weakens. While the threat of widespread heavy rain is diminishing, the combination of the two disturbances will still be enough to trigger locally heavy rain. This could still lead to rapid flash flooding, especially in areas that have already flooded over the past week. So the flash flood watch remains posted statewide until 6 p.m. Monday.