Courtney Arndt talks story about her new book “Unfiltered Love”

Moana Luau native Courtney Arndt, former fashion model turned author and mentor, is dedicated to sharing her message of self-love. Courtney shares with McKenna her journey of self-discovery that has blossomed into the publication of her first book “Unfiltered Love”. Courtney’s self-published book is out this month and talks about how to find love in today’s world and how it truly starts within. Courtney shares how her modeling career led her to this place of realization, which she loves to share by offering online coaching and mentoring for young women as well as retreats.