Bicyclist dies following late-night crash in Kalihi

(Source: Hawaii News Now file)
By HNN Staff | March 15, 2021 at 5:21 AM HST - Updated March 15 at 6:53 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Nimitz Highway in Kalihi late Sunday, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near Waiakamilo Road.

According to police, a vehicle, driven by a 66-year-old Wahiawa woman, was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when it struck the bicyclist.

The woman did not flee the scene and immediately called police, authorities said.

The bicyclist, a 54-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Police said he was not in a marked crosswalk.

It does not appear the speed, drugs, or alcohol are factors in the crash.

This story may be updated.

