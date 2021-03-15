Bicyclist dies following late-night crash in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Nimitz Highway in Kalihi late Sunday, Honolulu police said.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. near Waiakamilo Road.
According to police, a vehicle, driven by a 66-year-old Wahiawa woman, was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when it struck the bicyclist.
The woman did not flee the scene and immediately called police, authorities said.
The bicyclist, a 54-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.
Police said he was not in a marked crosswalk.
It does not appear the speed, drugs, or alcohol are factors in the crash.
This story may be updated.
