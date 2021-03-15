Barricade situation temporarily shuts down Moanalua Rd. in Pearl City

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation early Monday shut down a portion of Moanalua Road in Pearl City.
Crews closed off the street between Waimano Home Road and Hoolaulea Street around 2 a.m.
Police did not provide further details on what happened, but it appears to have been a barricade situation.
The HPD specialized services division showed up, and there was a heavy police presence.
Some homes were evacuated and roads were shut down.
Police said residents have since been able to return, and all roads were reopened.
This story may be updated.
