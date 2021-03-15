HPD investigating fiery wrong-way crash on H-1 that critically injured 2

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All lanes of the H-1 Freeway are reopen following a fiery crash early Monday, Honolulu police said.
The crash temporarily shut down all lanes near the McCully Street overpass around 12:30 a.m.
According to police, a 43-year-old Wahiawa man was driving the wrong way in the eastbound direction when he plowed head-on into another vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Honolulu man.
One of the cars caught on fire. A witness said Good Samaritans pulled the driver out before the car was engulfed.
Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police said the 23-year-old man’s condition has since improved.
The freeway was reopened around 4:10 a.m.
Police are investigating.
This story will be updated.
