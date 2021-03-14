7-year-old Maui entrepreneur turns philanthropist, donating proceeds to charity

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At just 7 years old, Mila Diaz of Wailuku decided to start a business venture selling handmade bracelets. But what’s even more surprising is that she has decided to donate some of her sales to local charities.
Having been bitten by the entrepreneurial bug, Mila followed in the footsteps of her parents, who run Haleakava, a kava bar in Kihei.
Inspired by her interest in jewelry, Mila began making bracelets using twine and colorful pineapple and wave charms.
She began selling her bracelets at the beginning of February for $3 each or two for $5. Her parents even helped her set up a stand in the kava shop to sell her bracelets and also posted the sales on Facebook.
After making and selling over 100 bracelets, Mila decided to donate $100 of her proceeds to Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start program, a pre-kindergarten program for children from low income families in Maui County.
Mila said she chose to donate some of her sales to MEO because it was one of the only nonprofits she could find that spoke about giving back specifically to the children in need on the island.
“I wanted to help people,” said Mila. “It makes you feel good because I am giving to other people, not me.”
A donor who heard about her work gave her $50 for the cause, which grew her donation to $150.
On Wednesday, Mila and her family stopped by MEO’s Wailuku office to present the gift to Debbi Amaral, the director of MEO’s Early Childhood Services.
Mila plans to make donations to a special cause each month.
The rest of her revenue went toward materials for her bracelets and her hula activities.
