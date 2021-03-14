Windward Oahu businesses inundated by floodwaters hope to reopen soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a week of drenching rains, Windward Oahu businesses that were inundated with floodwaters spent Saturday mopping up the mess — and hoping to get back to normal soon.
The area alone got over 18 inches of rain during a week that also saw flooding on Oahu’s North Shore and on Maui and Kauai.
The Waiahole Poi Factory has been closed since Tuesday after the eatery was flooded out.
According to Liko Hoe, manager of Waiahole Poi Factory, they began cleaning efforts Wednesday but were hit once again with rain.
They have spent the last two days cleaning and will be ready to welcome customers back Sunday.
“It’s more work, but really, we have no control over how much water is going to come down,” said Liko.
The Hoe Family owns the establishment and is aware of the threat of flooding given their location, but the amount of water that flooded the factory caught them by surprise when the stream overflowed.
“We had at least a foot and a half to 2 feet of water in the factory itself,” said Liko. “And I’ve seen that level only once before, about 10 years ago. We had a flood as similar in height.”
The owner, Calvin Hoe, said the post beneath the bridge collected a lot of debris.
“And fortunately, the Department of Transportation did clear some of that debris and we’re feeling a little bit safer,” Hoe said. “But it could easily clog again and this weather system seems to still be here.
“We all will do whatever we need to do.”
Tracey Duarte, co-owner of Coconut Girl and Guys in Kaaawa, said it’ll take about another week until they’re able to serve customers again.
They have a shave ice stand and distribute coconuts to supermarkets across the island.
“Well, because of the flood, our supplies have all been destroyed,” said Duarte.
She said they were hit by heavy rainfall two days in a row.
“It’s been really stressful, but I’m so happy that my family is safe and that’s the main thing,” said Duarte.
“So, we’re going to have to restock on our all our supplies, our coconuts, all of our paper-good products and just get everything back in order again. It’s been really tough.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.