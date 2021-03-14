No. 1 Rainbow Warriors Volleyball stays undefeated after series sweep against UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team returned to the floor this weekend, sweeping UC Santa Barbara in a three match-series in the Thunderdome.
In game one, the ‘Bows would rally back after losing the opening set to down the Gauchos in the following three sets — 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.
Senior Rado Parapunov had a night for the “H”, racking up 16 kills and a game-high 11 digs, while Patrick Gasman tallied a career-high 14 kills and 10 blocks.
In the second meeting, Hawaii took care of business, sweeping the No. 3 ranked Gauchos — 25-18, 25-21, 25-20.
Another big night for Parapunov who would again get 16 kills along with 8 digs, meanwhile Jakob Thelle has a game-high 38 assists.
In the series finale, UH kept the brooms out, sweeping UCSB on Saturday to move to 7-0 on the season.
Thursday’s opening set loss was seemingly forgotten, as the ‘Bows dominated the Gauchos for the remainder of the series, anchored by Parapunov’s stellar performance on the weekend — notching 52 kills on the weekend.
The Rainbow Warriors go on another week hiatus before their first home series of the season against UC San Diego on March 26-27 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.