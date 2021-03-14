Here’s how to watch Mayor Blangiardi’s first State of the City address

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will present his first State of the City address on Monday.
Mayor Blangiardi will give the address from the closed Mission Memorial Auditorium starting at noon.
Facing Blangiardi’s administration is the challenging economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. A year into the pandemic, businesses have shuddered at an alarming rate under the weight of pandemic-era restrictions.
Even though Honolulu is now in Tier 3, and some capacity limits have lifted, it was too late for many businesses to survive, particularly bars and nightclubs.
Mayor Blangiardi also inherited an embattled rail project billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule. All this as Oahu’s housing crisis continues with no end in sight as prices sky rocket out of control.
The speech serves as Blangiardi’s opportunity to provide an in-depth update on the local economy, city budget and his vision going forward.
Hawaii News Now will stream the address live online, on the mobile app, and on the HNN Facebook page. You can also tune in to ‘This is Now’ on KHNL starting at noon.
