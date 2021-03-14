Hawaii’s Dan Ige delivers first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 187

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Haleiwa’s own Dan Ige emerged victorious on Saturday with a first-round knockout blow delivered to Gavin Tucker at UFC Fight Night 187 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Ige served the monstrous knockout blow to Tucker only 22 seconds into the fight, helping Dan “50K” Ige improve to 15-3, while dropping Tucker to 13-2 in MMA.
The fight was on the main card, which ended in the main event of Leon Edwards versus Belal Muhammad — which ended in a no contest due to an injury.
The knockout took social media by storm with several UFC fighters and local athletes sharing their excitement for the moment.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.