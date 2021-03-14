Hawaii reports 1 additional COVID death; 51 new infections

By HNN Staff | March 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM HST - Updated March 14 at 12:02 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw one new COVID fatality on Sunday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 451.

The additional death was reported on Oahu.

There were also 51 new cases statewide. Of those, 28 were on Oahu, 18 on Maui and four on the Big Island. One resident has been diagnosed out of state

Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 28,259 infections. In the last 14 days, there have been 675 cases reported in the islands.

As of Sunday, the state had administered 447,917 vaccine doses. About 19% of the population has received at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 22,291 total cases
  • 1,652 required hospitalization
  • 352 cases in the last 14 days
  • 359 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,328 total cases
  • 103 required hospitalization
  • 84 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 2,443 total cases
  • 152 required hospitalization
  • 235 cases in the last 14 days
  • 35 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 28 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 186 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 875 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

