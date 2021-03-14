Hawaii reports 1 additional COVID death; 51 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw one new COVID fatality on Sunday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 451.
The additional death was reported on Oahu.
There were also 51 new cases statewide. Of those, 28 were on Oahu, 18 on Maui and four on the Big Island. One resident has been diagnosed out of state
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 28,259 infections. In the last 14 days, there have been 675 cases reported in the islands.
As of Sunday, the state had administered 447,917 vaccine doses. About 19% of the population has received at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,291 total cases
- 1,652 required hospitalization
- 352 cases in the last 14 days
- 359 deaths
- 2,328 total cases
- 103 required hospitalization
- 84 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,443 total cases
- 152 required hospitalization
- 235 cases in the last 14 days
- 35 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 28 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 186 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 875 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.