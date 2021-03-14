Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball falls to Azusa Pacific in NCAA tournament, ending 38-game win streak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year ago, the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team had their dream season cut short due to the pandemic and 365 days later, the Sharks’ 2020-21 campaign comes to an end after falling to Azusa Pacific 72-59 in the NCAA Division II West Regional — ending their two-year old win streak.
Capping the streak at 38 wins, HPU ends their season at 13-1 while the 11-4 Cougars advance to the finals on Monday.
In their first meeting with a team not from Hawaii in over a year, the Sharks started fast in the first quarter, but fell behind and trailed 33-26 at the half — the Cougars showed no signs of slowing down coming out of the break.
HPU, However tried for the comeback after cutting the deficit to 56-55 with a little over 6 minutes left in the game. The comeback would fall flat, as the Sharks could not score to close out the game, giving Azusa Pacific the win to advance to the finals.
HPU standout Olivia West scored a game-high 16 points with three 3-pointers and the last quarter.
HPU’s winning streak dates back to 2019.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.