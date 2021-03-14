Local group hopes to snag a Grammy for their original Hawaiian songs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of local performers are hoping it’s their turn for Grammy glory as they received a nomination for Best Regional Roots Album.
Na Wai Eha was nominated for their album “Lovely Sunrise.”
The group is comprised of two sets of brothers from Maui — Kalanikini and Gregory “Kahikina” Juan, and Kamalei and Kamaehu Kawaa. They are Kamehameha Schools and Baldwin High School alumni.
Although the group is elated about the nomination, this isn’t their first time at an elite award show.
Na Wai Eha won a Na Hoku Hanohano Award for Best Group in 2020.
The group said they hope their journey can inspire local students to reach for the stars.
Through their talent and passion, they also hope to continue sharing Hawaiian music around the globe.
“Maybe it’ll spark an interest to someone, because people usually think, ‘Why would people from Russia listen to Hawaiian music?’ Well maybe it does interest them, you know? And they want to learn more about the culture and what goes on in this little rock in the middle of the ocean, you know?,” Kahikina Juan said.
The 63rd Grammy Awards will air online Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
