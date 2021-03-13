Forecast: Juicy front stalls with more rain through Sunday

A new large north to north-northeast swell will rapidly fill in from northwest to southeast down the island chain tonight, hold through the remainder of the weekend, then slowly lower early next week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been expanded to include east facing shores of Maui and Big Island as well as north facing shores of Big Island. The HSA now covers north and east facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui and the Big Island and west facing shores of Maui and north facing shores of Molokai through Sunday. A moderate northwest swell will move through the islands Wednesday through late next week. An east swell will gradually lower through the weekend as trade winds upstream of the islands diminish.