Forecast: Juicy front stalls with more rain through Sunday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wet pattern will continue as a cold front stalls over the eastern end of the state this weekend. Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms along and ahead of the front, combined with saturated grounds will keep the threat for flash flooding in place. Gusty north to northeast winds following the front will focus clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations for Kauai and Oahu. A wet pattern will remain possible through the first half of the upcoming week as low pressure tracks westward across the state.
A new large north to north-northeast swell will rapidly fill in from northwest to southeast down the island chain tonight, hold through the remainder of the weekend, then slowly lower early next week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been expanded to include east facing shores of Maui and Big Island as well as north facing shores of Big Island. The HSA now covers north and east facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui and the Big Island and west facing shores of Maui and north facing shores of Molokai through Sunday. A moderate northwest swell will move through the islands Wednesday through late next week. An east swell will gradually lower through the weekend as trade winds upstream of the islands diminish.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.