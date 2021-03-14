Flash flood watch extended into Sunday as threat of heavy rain continues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide flash flood watch has been extended into Sunday morning as wet weather conditions continue to threatened the islands with flooding rainfall.
The National Weather Service extended the watch until 6 p.m. Sunday.
A cold front over the western half of the state and fast-moving heavy showers over the eastern half will keep the potential for flash flooding over the islands.
Most areas already have saturated ground from six days of rain, and any more rainfall can easily result in rapid flash flooding.
The latest round of flooding Saturday came as a complex low pressure system that brought severe flooding through the week pushed a cold front across the island chain.
Here are some of the significant preliminary rainfall totals for the six-day period (144 hours) ending at noon Saturday, in inches:
KAUAI
- Mount Waialeale (USGS), 37.52
- North Wailua Ditch (USGS), 24.40
- Kilohana (USGS), 22.88
- Wailua, 17.10
- Kapahi, 16.77
- Kalaheo, 12.29
- Omao, 10..95
OAHU
- Poamoho Rain Gage No. 1 (USGS), 26.50
- Punaluu Stream (USGS), 24.63
- Kahana (USGS), 18.29
- Punaluu Pump, 16.35
- Waihee Pump, 15.84
- Hakipuu Mauka, 14.54
- Ahuimanu Loop, 14.17
- Kahuku Training Area, 12.06
- Kamananui Stream (USGS), 10.84
- Waimanalo, 8.99
- Palolo Fire Station, 7.48
MAUI
- West Wailuaiki (USGS) 21.38
- Puu Kukui (USGS), 16.16
- Haiku, 15.15
- Kula 1 RAWS, 10.38
- Hana Airport, 6.15
BIG ISLAND
- Pahoa, 19.95
- Kealakomo, 17.96
- Piihonua, 13.91
- Laupahoehoe, 12.79
- Waiakea Experiment Station, 12.52
- Waiakea Uka, 10.72
