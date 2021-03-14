Body, presumed to be swimmer missing since Thursday, found off a Maui beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescuers on Maui recovered a body Saturday afternoon from waters of Hamoa Beach, just outside of Hana.
MFD says the body was recovered around 4 p.m. following a search involving Air 1. It was found about a quarter of a mile off the beach.
Officials said the body matched the description of a 45-year old male visitor who was reported missing while swimming in the area just days prior. A search for the missing man has been ongoing since Thursday.
An official positive identification is pending. Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard also assisted.
No further details were provided.
