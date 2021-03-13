What was once covered in graffiti is now a mural that showcases the history of Moiliili

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a collaborative community effort and more than two weeks of planning and painting, the city blessed a new mural at Old Stadium Park Friday.
The mural was installed to cover up the graffiti-ridden wall and to pay homage to community.
Artist Luke DeKneef created the design for the mural, which showcased landmarks and historical events in Moiliili. It included references to the old Honolulu Stadium and the area’s underground caves.
DeKneef’s design was inspired by the stories of nearly 600 Moiliili residents who pitched in ideas for the mural.
“I enjoy listening to community members tell their stories and learning so much about all the many things that happened here, so I think this mural is a terrific tribute to the park and it keeps our history alive,” said one of the speakers at the event.
The mural was able to come into fruition through the collaborative effort between the City, AARP Hawaii, Blue Zones Project Hawaii, Voyager Public Charter School, Age-Friendly Honolulu and the community at-large.
Along with the mural, the city also repainted nearby streets, renovated the comfort station and refurbished the play area.
Members of the community can enjoy the colorful mural and renovated amenities for years to come.
