Wahine basketball come up short against UC Davis in Big West semifinals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team could not complete the comeback on Friday, falling to UC Davis 64-52 in the Big West semifinals in Las Vegas.
Late in the game, the Wahine trailed 56-42, but UH would go on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 56-52 with a little over a minute left in regulation, Hawaii ultimately would not be able to score after that.
The ‘Bows only made 16 of their 68 shots from the field, senior Amy Atwell led the way for Uh with a game-high 17 points and a team-high 9 rebounds.
The Rainbow Wahine fall short one game away from the finals, finishing their 2021 campaign at 9-8.
