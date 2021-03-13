Rainbow Warriors basketball fall to UC Riverside in Big West quarterfinals

The Rainbow Warriors basketball team had their 2021 season cut short after a 62-52 loss to UC Riverside in the quarterfinals of the BigWest Tournament in Las Vegas. (Source: Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen | March 12, 2021 at 3:55 PM HST - Updated March 12 at 3:55 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team had their 2021 season cut short after a 62-52 loss to UC Riverside in the quarterfinals of the BigWest Tournament in Las Vegas.

The ‘Bows came out flat in the first half only shooting 10-for-27 from the field, trailing 26-24 at the half, but UH kept it close in the second half, getting the game tied up at 49 thanks to Junior Madut’s 3-pointer with a little over 6 minutes left in the contest.

The Highlanders, however, would not be denied outscoring the Warriors 13-3 down the stretch — UH finish the season at 11-10.

UH’s Madut led the team in scoring with 12 points, while Mate Colina was the only other ‘Bow to score double digit points.

This loss marks Hawaii’s fourth-straight Big West quarterfinal loss, the Rainbow Warriors have not won the Big West since 2016.

