A new performing arts center opens at Moanalua High School

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than two decades of planning, students, state dignitaries and community members celebrated the grand opening of Moanalua High School’s new performing arts center.
The $32 million facility features a 700-seat auditorium with state-of-the-art audio and visual systems and LED lighting.
The facility also includes new classrooms, a dance and choral room, storage rooms, a music library and other amenities for the school’s music and performing arts programs.
Drawings for the building were first rendered back in 1999 and construction began in April 2019.
“When I was a student, this facility was just a drawing and a dream of the future,” said Jensen Ball, a Moanalua High School alumnus who will be serving as the center’s new manager. “I’m ecstatic that our students and community now have the opportunity to use this wonderful facility for many years to come.”
Moanalua High School’s music program attracts 600 to 700 students each year and has a growing number of students participating in its dance and drama classes.
The state education department said that the facility is not just for students, but it will also serve as a gathering place for the community.
“We all know that music is essential to education, but I also believe music heals. As we move forward, out of this pandemic, music will play a healing role in our community,” said First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, a former vice principal at Moanalua High School.
