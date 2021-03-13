With more need and federal aid down, Lanakila Meals and Wheels seeks new funding

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One year into the pandemic, many social service agencies are uncertain about whether more federal emergency funds will be coming their way.
But the work to provide food and basic needs goes on, including at Lanakila Meals on Wheels.
The nonprofit never stopped its essential mission.
Gary Shintaku is a shuttle driver for Lanakila Meals on Wheel and he was going door-to-door on a recent day. “The meals that we deliver, they are frozen,” said Shintaku.
“You get seven meals. We do it once a week.”
It’s needed food that includes milk, bread and fresh fruit. “We may be the only outside contact once a week,” said Shintaku.
Marlene Montiho, 64, is homebound with multiple physical issues.
“I’m suffering. Everything. Knock on wood. God is on my side,” said Monitiho.
In February 2020, Meals on Wheels distributed roughly 27,000 meals. Last October, they were up to 59,400 meals and last month, the agency distributed 41,500 meals.
“I’m proud that throughout this whole pandemic we haven’t missed a delivery,” said Shintaku.
But the agency is delivering fewer meals without emergency funding, which ended last month, Meals on Wheels is trying to find alternative aid for those who relied on the meals.
“I have the utmost respect for these people,” said Montiho.
She’s been a long-time client and she says she’s grateful for the food, friendly face and compassion.
“I love them. Believe me, ma’am. They help me,” she said.
Shintaku says the gratitude goes both ways.
“You talk to them, it’s gratifying to know that you were making them feel good, too,” he said.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.