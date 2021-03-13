It’s a long shot, but Kailua’s Pali Lanes may have a future after all

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One day after going public with news Pali Lanes would be closing at the end of June, there’s a glimmer of hope the iconic landmark might survive after all.
On Friday afternoon, one of the owners of the bowling alley said he’s being flooded with offers of help.
“I’m getting calls that I never get before,” said Arthur Machado. “They want to help.”
Machado admits it’s a long shot but says he’s optimistic.
Over the past 60 years, the Kailua landmark has overcome many challenges. In 2018, plans to redevelop the property were halted when the community rallied to save the historic business.
This time, it’s the pandemic they’re up against. Drawn out coronavirus restrictions slashed the company’s revenue 70%.
“Basically we couldn’t have leagues,” Machado said. “Leagues are the bread and butter of a bowling center.”
Pali Lanes is the only public bowling alley on the Windward side of Oahu.
Neighbors say there’s a need for it.
“This place does serve community members,” said Kailua resident Raelyn Yeomans.
Feao Fehoko added, “To see it being shut down like this is not a good thing. If they reached out to the community. I feel like the community would pitch in to keep it open.”
Right now, the bowling alley’s last day in business is set for June 30.
We reached out to Alexander and Baldwin to see if they were willing to extend Pali Lanes’ lease -- if the business could up with the money.
In a statement they said, “We honored Pali Lanes’ request to cancel their lease and are open to new, viable businesses that are interested in this space.”
In the meantime, Machado has this message for patrons: “We need you to come in,” he said.
Under Tier 3, groups of up to 10 people are allowed to bowl per pair of bowling lanes.
