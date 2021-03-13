In more proof life is slowly getting back to normal, you can go see a musical this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday was Diamond Head Theatre’s first full musical production since the pandemic began.
The show’s director, John Rampage, chose ‘Shout! The Mod Musical’ because it was upbeat, and it fit his requirements for a pandemic musical.
The musical revolved around five girls living in the 60s.
“It met the requirements that we were looking at,” Rampage said. “It was a five-person show, it was one set and no intermission.”
Performers wore masks during rehearsal, but took them off for performances. They never get within six feet of one another.
Masks, distance, temperature checks and other precautions are also in place for audience members. And no matter how good the performance is, singing is not allowed.
For opening weekend, the theater is at about 25% capacity. Next weekend, it will be at 50%.
They’ve had outdoor performances and smaller crowds during the pandemic, but Rampage said this is another step toward getting back to normal.
“The difficult part was not being able to plan, to not know how long before we could present something,” Rampage said. “It was a constant state of flux.”
Tricia Marciel is one of the five performers in the musical. She said it feels great to be back.
“I think we’ve all been through a really, really tough and terrible time this past year,” she said. “And we’re slowly coming on to the other side of it. And I think this show is perfect for families and audiences who want to come and escape.”
Marciel, like others, thought 2020 would be her year. She moved to New York Jan. 2020 to start auditioning for Broadway.
“I never thought that the reason I wouldn’t be performing would be a pandemic, no one would have thought,” she said.
Tickets can be bought on the theater’s website.
