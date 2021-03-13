How to watch this weekend’s virtual Honolulu Festival, on-air and online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 Honolulu Festival, like so many other events around the globe, was forced to re-invent itself after the coronavirus pandemic.
Initially scheduled to take place across Oahu over several days beginning March 12, The Honolulu Festival: Pacific Harmony Through Cultural Exchange reinvented itself as a television-only production that debuts on K5 on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The broadcast will re-air on KHNL on March 14 at 8 p.m., and again on KGMB on March 19 at 7 p.m.
This year’s festival will also be livestreamed at hawaiinewsnow.com/honolulufestival on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The festival usually draws thousands of people from across the entire Pacific area and bills itself as a “premier cultural event, promoting mutual understanding, economic cooperation and ethnic harmony between the people of Hawaii and the Pacific Rim region.”
Under normal circumstances, the festival features performers from Japan, Australia, Tahiti, the Philippines, Taiwan, and South Korea who participate in dance performances and traditional art demonstrations.
