City’s proposed budget focuses on helping low-income families hardest hit in pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu City Council members questioned the mayor Friday about his proposed budget plan, which includes a rent relief program and a new focus on helping underserved communities.
The city is planning to offer another round of federal aid for Oahu renters and landlords starting April 1.
City officials told the council Friday that $114 million will be available for lower-income residents to cover both back and future rents.
Details for the program are still being worked out.
“We understand the urgency, we know this program is focused on those folks who are at 80 percent area median income and below,” said the Director of the Office of Economic Revitalization Amy Asselbaye. “So they were potentially already having challenges in terms of their job or economic situation.”
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he wants to distribute the city’s funds more fairly and help communities that have been underserved.
Blangiardi cited the previous administration’s failure to include West Oahu in its traffic management system, which launched last year.
“The fact that those areas were left out, we couldn’t even run with this incredible traffic management center here and that place was disconnected is just crazy,” said Blangiardi.
“So it’s one of the first things we are going to make right.”
Council members are also pushing for the mayor to fight for hotel tax revenue from the state, which is now being withheld.
“I think we have to take a more aggressive approach that we do also need to be at the table and receiving the TAT that we are entitled to,” said Honolulu City Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi. “Because we do as a city handle a lot of the burden and handle a lot of the expense when our visitors come here.”
And in the wake of widespread flooding on Oahu this week, the council asked for more personnel assigned to flood prevention.
Chairman Tommy Waters said right now there are only five employees working stream maintenance and suggests using incoming federal funds.
“I will tell you not just because of Haleiwa or Aina Haina but I would precisely use money like that in ways that we inherited right now,” said Blangiardi.
“I was blown away to find out that DFM had five people as an example for the island of Oahu.”
