As heavy rains batter the state, flooding causes damage and road closures on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Torrential rains continue to bring dangerous conditions and flooding to the Valley Isle on Saturday.
Maui Police Department advises residents to remain cautious as flooding causes multiple lane and road closures.
MPD reported two washouts on Piilani Highway on the south flank of Haleakala. One was at Pahihi Gulch and the other is at Nuu Gulch. Officials said portions of the concrete and asphalt pavements have washed away.
Officials are advising residents near Kaupakalua Dam to prepare to evacuate should the dam overflow. The area of Awalau Road is still passable at this time.
Police said attempts were made to check the reservoir area, but said they were unable to check due to the muddy conditions. Emergency personnel are on scene and reported that there has been no increase in the water level since 10 a.m.
MPD has put out the following updates on road conditions and flooding as of 11:30 a.m.:
- Water flowing out of the Mahi Pono fields onto Haleakala Highway by Firebreak Road.
- Pulehu Road by the landfill is flooding
- Kaonoulu Street between South Kihei Road and Alulike Street is still closed due to flooding. County of Maui Roadways Division are on scene.
- Kanakanui Road and Liloa Drive between Alanui Kealii Drive and Keonekai Road were both closed due to rising water levels in the drainage culvert that crosses both streets. County on scene.
- County Roadways Division is still on scene cleaning Makena Road, area of Polo Beach.
- Kamehameha Avenue is closed from Lono to Kaulawahine due to flooding
- Kamehameha Ave, fronting Kahului Union Church is flooded, please avoid the area.
- Area of 3530 Kahekili Highway – rocks have been cleared, road open.
- Heavy flooding in the areas of: Puunene/Wake, Lono/Kamehameha, Lono/Hina, Lono/Puunene, Wakea/Hina, please avoid area.
- Ponding on Honoapiilani Hwy in the Waikapu area.
