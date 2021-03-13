Hawaii Strong: After the pandemic grounded them, these airline workers charted a new path

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Everyone has their own story on where they were when COVID first shut down the world.
Airline industry veteran Cam Simon started thinking about his next endeavor while on a layover in Japan.
“I was kind of worried about what was going to happen,” said Simon, who’s been a flight attendant for more than eight years.
“Global shutdowns don’t happen all the time. I was in the supermarket in Japan and I just kind of looked around the whole area and was in the curry section and said you know what, if worse comes to worst, I’ll just make curry and sell it.”
Simon ended up on furlough, got right to cooking, and sold batches of slow-cooked curry.
With the help of social media traction, in a matter of weeks Cam’s Curry couldn’t keep up with online orders and would sell out at community events such as Waikele’s “What the Truck.”
“I didn’t really anticipate going all in,” Simon said.
“I just took it step-by-step. One thing at a time. I sold a few pounds here, a few pounds there and then it went to 10, double digits, triple digits, it just kind of grew.”
[This story is part of HNN's "Hawaii Strong" series, profiling businesses in the islands adapting to the pandemic and its economic fallout.]
Kaneohe resident and United Air flight attendant Chelsey Madrona also got creative.
“I had to think being a part of a major airline company and to think that it can all just be taken away from me so quickly, I had to think what is gonna be my next move?” Madrona said.
“What is gonna help me survive through this?”
So Madrona discovered a way to parlay her love of fashion into a business venture and developed Mad Muse, an online boutique.
“You know, we’re not gonna be able to physically go into stores anymore,” Madrona said.
“We have to online shop and when I’m online shopping, everything is kind of just all over the place. I think I wanted to do something that represents me and how I can help girls feel good about themselves and have that one stop shop in Hawaii.”
When her site went live in August, merchandise sold out in two days.
Neither Madrona nor Simon have their airline positions back and they’re unsure about the overall future of the travel industry. But it’s been comforting to have such unwavering support here at home.
“Hawaii is only strong through its people and community and what I found out is just starting a small little business, like selling curry, I reached out to people and that’s the thing about Hawaii,” Simon said.
“In Hawaii, people just help each other out and it’s just amazing because I don’t think I would have been able to do this business anywhere else in the world.”
Madrona added a strong local client base has been pivotal in her business’ early success.
“Having that positive outlook and having faith and putting 100% into something, it turned into a blessing,” Madrona said.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for all of my friends and family that supported me through this and believed in me because there were definitely times where I didn’t even believe in myself.”
