Hawaii reports 1 additional COVID death; 64 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw one new COVID fatality on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 450.
The additional death was reported on Oahu.
There were also 64 new cases statewide. Of those, 34 were on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and seven on the Big Island. One resident has been diagnosed out of state
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 28,208 infections. In the last 14 days, there have been 683 cases reported in the islands.
As of Saturday, the state had administered 447,917 vaccine doses. About 19% of the population has received at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,263 total cases
- 1,650 required hospitalization
- 363 cases in the last 14 days
- 358 deaths
- 2,324 total cases
- 103 required hospitalization
- 84 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,425 total cases
- 152 required hospitalization
- 232 cases in the last 14 days
- 35 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 28 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 186 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 874 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
