Forecast: Wet conditions continue into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front and an upper level disturbance will move down the island chain from west to east through Saturday, with heavy rains possible ahead of the front. That will keep the threat of flooding with the showers falling on already-saturated ground, and the flash flood watch remains posted statewide until 6 p.m. Saturday. Breezy trade winds will follow the front for Kauai and Oahu, with clouds and showers for windward areas.
The front and its moisture will likely be near Maui on Saturday with winds from the south ahead of the front, and northeast winds behind it. Then another surface low pressure area is expected to form to the northeast; it may drift westward Sunday, which may extend the chance for heavy rain. As the low moves west of the state Wednesday, we should return to more typical trade wind shower activity.
In surf, a new, large medium-period north to northeast swell is expected to begin arriving Saturday morning and quickly build by afternoon, with a high surf advisory taking effect for north shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. West shores will see less of an increase. Small surf will rise a little through Saturday, while east shores will have a fading swell Saturday night through Sunday.
