HFD suspects arson is involved in a Nanakuli building fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire officials said that a two-alarm building fire in Nanakuli Saturday morning may have been intentionally caused.
Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze started in a single-family home at Naniahiahi Street around 5:30 a.m.
Officials said smoke and flames were emanating from the left side and back of the structure.
Firefighters were able to fully extinguished the fire at around 7 a.m.
Neighbors told police that the structure was abandoned.
Through further investigation, HFD determined the fire was incendiary after finding multiple points of origin. Investigators said a fire started in the rear bedroom and another one started in the front living room.
HFD said smoke alarms were not heard by the initial fire company on scene.
Police had nearby residents evacuate their property to ensure their safety. A female from another home near the burning structure was treated by HFD personnel for smoke inhalation.
Damage is estimated at $310,000 to the structure and $20,000 for the contents inside.
The case has been turned over to HPD for further investigation into arson.
This story will be updated.
