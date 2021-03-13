Amid concerns about ‘discontent’ at HPD, chief denies authorizing new quota for officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief is on the defensive after officers were told they had to meet a weekly quota ― or face possible disciplinary action.
Law enforcement experts say the policy is cause for deep concern and comes as the department is also said to be grappling with low morale.
Officers in all the patrol districts were notified of the quota requirements recently and some were told it came from Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard.
But in an internal video message Thursday, the chief denied that.
“That information was sent out without my approval or any authorization from me to do that,” Ballard said in the video, which was provided by HPD after HNN requested it.
Under the plan shared with patrol officers, in addition to responding to 911 calls they would have a laundry list of requirements each week, including:
- Issuing five parking tickets
- Issuing five moving violations
- Completing five written reports
- Completing 10 PR (public relations) checks
- Completing three beat conditions (condition that another department needs to address, such as potholes)
- Completing five “information cards” (IC) with pictures. These are suspicious people officers get information on in the event of a crime.
- Completing five Inspectionals (checks on an area, such as a closed park)
- Conducting two DUI stops
Attorney and former Honolulu police officer Jonathan Burge said the DUI and information card quotas are particularly concerning because they encourage officers to stop someone for no reason.
“If it was me, the first five suckers I see walking will get IC’d and it may not be quality,” Burge said.
ICs are needed when there are a series of crimes in an area, such as burglaries. Getting the person’s information and picture can help identify that person as a suspect.
But Burge said that could push the limits on Fourth Amendment violations.
He added that quotas are bad practice for a chief.
“As a leader you should be able to inspire people to do their work without setting quotas otherwise it’s ineffective leadership, basically.”
Burge also said if the quota rules were sent out without the police chief’s approval that indicates a lack of communication between Ballard and her commanders.
The issues come amid a concern about low morale at the department. Police officers have been complaining privately that they are growing increasingly weary of Ballard’s leadership style.
Attorney Megan Kau has heard from multiple officers.
“Because they think they’re not being cared for, they get upset so they take action against the administration,” Kau said. “That’s not good because everyone suffers, the police officers suffer, the community suffers, victims suffer.”
Burge agreed, “Eventually, you’ll have a ‘blue flu.’ That’s what’ll happen when it gets totally bad, they’ll start calling in sick or they’ll start leaving. They’ll go to other departments.”
A “blue flu” is when police officers call in sick in protest of the department’s policies.
Hawaii News Now did ask Ballard for an interview regarding the quota.
A spokesperson instead provided a statement that said, “The department is presently developing a daily work report for patrol officers but has not finalized any forms or standards at this time.”
When asked about the issues, Honolulu Police Commission Chair Shannon Alivado said the body is going through the chief’s 2020 evaluation and collecting information from the public and HPD personnel.
“We have been made aware of some internal officer discontent and all matters raised to our attention will be discussed by the commission as we go through the evaluation process,” Alivado said.
