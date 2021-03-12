Rescue crews searching for missing man off Maui’s Hamoa Beach

HANA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews are searching for a missing man off Maui’s Hamoa Beach.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 45-year-old man, originally from Idaho, went missing around 6 p.m. Thursday.
He is described as a white male with red hair and was wearing blue shorts.
A Coast Guard helicopter, airplane and boat have been dispatched.
In addition to Coast Guard crews, the Maui fire and police departments are assisting in the search.
Conditions at the time were 1- to 2-foot surf, clear skies and light winds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at (808) 842-2600.
This story will be updated.
