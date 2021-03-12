Tributes
Jury selection underway in violent 2020 Honolulu condo sex assault trial

Michael T. Hirokawa is charged with attempted murder and two counts of first-degree sex...
Michael T. Hirokawa is charged with attempted murder and two counts of first-degree sex assault. The 31-year-old was arrested Saturday morning after witnesses say the victim fled his condo.(Honolulu Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:09 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a man accused of a rape so violent, he’s charged with attempted murder.

A warning to readers: The details of the attack are gruesome and harrowing.

Michael Hirokawa allegedly choked a woman, stomped on her head and punched her in the groin while the two were at his Capitol Place Condo in 2020.

Court documents said a security guard found the victim naked and bleeding in the building’s elevator, with a trail of blood leading back to Hirokawa’s apartment.

In 2021, Hirokawa’s attorney filed a motion suggesting that the woman drugged Hirokawa with LSD.

Since the attack, the victim has undergone several surgeries and is living with lasting injuries.

Prosecutors have also charged Hirokawa with kidnapping and three counts of sexual assault.

Hirokawa, who is under house arrest, has pleaded not guilty.

Opening statements are set for next Tuesday.

[Read more: Woman who nearly died in violent sex assault: ‘It could have happened to anyone’]

