Jury selection underway in violent 2020 Honolulu condo sex assault trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a man accused of a rape so violent, he’s charged with attempted murder.

A warning to readers: The details of the attack are gruesome and harrowing.

Michael Hirokawa allegedly choked a woman, stomped on her head and punched her in the groin while the two were at his Capitol Place Condo in 2020.

Court documents said a security guard found the victim naked and bleeding in the building’s elevator, with a trail of blood leading back to Hirokawa’s apartment.

In 2021, Hirokawa’s attorney filed a motion suggesting that the woman drugged Hirokawa with LSD.

Since the attack, the victim has undergone several surgeries and is living with lasting injuries.

Prosecutors have also charged Hirokawa with kidnapping and three counts of sexual assault.

Hirokawa, who is under house arrest, has pleaded not guilty.

Opening statements are set for next Tuesday.

