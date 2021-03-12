Hawaii reports 1 additional COVID death; 66 new infections

By HNN Staff | March 12, 2021 at 12:10 PM HST - Updated March 12 at 12:11 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw one new COVID fatality on Friday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 449.

There were also 66 new cases statewide. Of those, 30 were on Oahu, 21 on Maui, and 15 on the Big Island.

Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 28,145 infections. In the last 14 days, there have been 689 cases reported in the islands.

As of Friday, the state had administered 447,917 vaccine doses. About 19% of the population has received at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 22,230 total cases
  • 1,648 required hospitalization
  • 351 cases in the last 14 days
  • 357 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,317 total cases
  • 101 required hospitalization
  • 80 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 2,403 total cases
  • 151 required hospitalization
  • 254 cases in the last 14 days
  • 35 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 28 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 186 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 873 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

