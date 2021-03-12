Hawaii reports 1 additional COVID death; 66 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw one new COVID fatality on Friday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 449.
There were also 66 new cases statewide. Of those, 30 were on Oahu, 21 on Maui, and 15 on the Big Island.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 28,145 infections. In the last 14 days, there have been 689 cases reported in the islands.
As of Friday, the state had administered 447,917 vaccine doses. About 19% of the population has received at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,230 total cases
- 1,648 required hospitalization
- 351 cases in the last 14 days
- 357 deaths
- 2,317 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 80 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,403 total cases
- 151 required hospitalization
- 254 cases in the last 14 days
- 35 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 28 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 186 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 873 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
