As Haleiwa begins to dry out, recovery from widespread flooding damage begins

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although most businesses in Haleiwa town are open and work to move the debris near Opaeula Stream is underway, residents are still recovering from Tuesday’s flood.
North Shore residents said although cleaning debris and mud from their homes and business is taking some time, progress is made every day.
“There are a number of businesses around here where the community has rallied around them,” said T.J. Cuaresma, a volunteer who helped clean up the floor of Poke for the People.
Poke for the People was one of the businesses that had water and mud flood its floors. They closed down Wednesday but opened up Thursday.
“The community has rallied to help Haleiwa get cleaned up and look normal again,” said Cuaresma.
Tom Rodewald and his neighbors spent part of their morning pulling his boat from the muck.
Rodewald said he tied it to a trailer in hopes it would stay put, but both the vessel and the trailer floated down the yard.
“That’s two feet of water and a foot of mud at least in the boat,” Rodewald said. “It’s gonna take weeks before this dries out.”
Meanwhile, Rodewald’s neighbor, Savin Gatchalian has an inch of mud on the bottom floor of his home.
“I kept seeing the flash flood warnings, but I didn’t realize the extent of the damage,” he said.
