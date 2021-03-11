Wahine basketball down the Roadrunners to advance to Big West Semifinals in Las Vegas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fifth-seeded Rainbow Wahine basketball team opened the 2021 Big West Tournament with a big win over Cal State Bakersfield to advance to the semifinal round for the third-straight season.
The Wahine took care of business on the Ninth Island with a final score, 81-67 over the Roadrunners with four players scoring in the double digits for Hawaii.
Led by senior Jadynn Alexander’s 17 points, followed by a trio of freshman in Olivia Davies, Daejah Phillips and Kelsie Imai also notching double digit scoring to storm past Bakersfield — flipping the script of the last time the two met, with the Roadrunners getting the weekend split.
UH move on to the semifinal round to face No. 1 seeded UC Davis on Friday, a rematch of the ‘Bows regular season finale series where UH got the weekend split over the Aggies while handing them their only conference loss of the season.
In 2019, the Wahine made it to the Champonship before falling to UC Davis 58-50 and in 2020 the ‘Bows were heading to the semifinals before the season was shutdown.
The ‘Bows and Aggies do battle this Friday at 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time — streaming on WatchESPN.
