Vaccine eligibility to expand to those 65 and up, residents with some high-risk conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will expand eligibility for COVID vaccines to those 65 and over and residents who have some high-risk medical conditions starting March 15.
The news comes less than a week after the state expanded access to vaccines to those 70 and up.
“This is another huge step in the ongoing effort to protect Hawaii residents from COVID-19,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, in a news release. “We will continue to administer vaccines soon after they arrive and are pleased we can now offer shots to more people.”
Right now, vaccines are available to healthcare workers, those in long-term care facilities, a long list of essential workers and people 70 and up.
Starting Monday, the state will move into Phase 1c, which includes those 65 and older, people with some high-risk medical conditions and remaining essential workers.
The Health Department said those who are eligible for vaccines based on health conditions include patients on dialysis, on oxygen, or those undergoing chemotherapy or immunotherapy.
Char said phase 1c is a “very large proportion of the community” so she asked for patience in distributing vaccines. She noted that demand still far outpaces supply.
In all, Phase 1c includes roughly 400,000 residents.
The state said registration for vaccines for those 65 and up will soon be available at hawaiicovid19.com.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.