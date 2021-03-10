State remains under threat of locally heavy rain

Stay prepared for the possibility of heavy rain statewide through Friday evening. The ground is saturated from earlier flooding, so any rain that falls will result in runoff and the possibility of rising water and more flooding. The flash flood watch remains up statewide until 6 p.m. Friday. Be ready to act quickly if you experience rising waters or a flash flood warning is issued in your area.
A trough aloft is keeping the threat of downpours through at least Friday evening. Moisture will also push in over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, where a winter weather advisory is posted through Friday evening.
There’s a lot of uncertainty over the forecast after Friday, as the forecast models are having a hard time getting a handle on what the upper trough will do. For now, be prepared for the possibility of more wet weather in the form of scattered showers from the weekend onward.
In surf, there’s a lot of brown water due to storm runoff. East shores are under a high surf advisory through Friday morning. Only small surf is expected for north and west shorelines through Friday, but an advisory level swell is possible for north and east shores this weekend. A small craft advisory is also up through Friday morning for most coastal waters.
