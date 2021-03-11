Some 20,000 customers without power in urban Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An estimated 20,000 residents are without out power due to heavy rains, lightning and thunderstorms.
Power went out in the Kahala, Kapahulu, Palolo, Waikiki, Manoa and Moiliili areas around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Lanes are closed on Hunter St. due to downed power lines caused by a possible lightning strike.
As of 7:40 p.m., power has been restored for roughly 800 customers.
Crews are working to make repairs before safely restoring power to customers.
This story will be updated.
