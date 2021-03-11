No. 1 UH volleyball back on the road to face UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team are back on the road this week to face No. 3 ranked UC Santa Barbara in a three-game series.
The ‘Bows are off to a hot start, going 4-0 in their first contests after being shutdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Charlie Wade getting his players to appreciate anytime they can step on the court.
“Having been away from it for so long, I don’t think were going to take any opportunity to compete and even to practice for granted.” Coach Wade told reporters. “It’s been a crazy year and they continue to show up everyday , fully engaged and we certainly expect that to continue.”
After taking a week off, the Warriors went back to work to prepare for an athletic Gauchos squad, something freshman Guilherme Voss and his teammates are ready to take on.
“We’ve made adjustments specifically to play against Santa Barbara and we’ve been focusing on them in the practice gym.” Voss said. “Playing faster , being able to hold our own defense against their faster offense and me personally, I have been working on my blocks so that I can touch more balls, so that I can give us more opportunities because they have a really good offense and were going to be ready to stop that.”
Not only is UH the top team in the nation, it is possibly coach Wade’s most athletic team he’s had in his tenure in Manoa, according to setter Jakob Thelle.
“The really good thing about us as a team is that we have all of the guys on the team that are really dialed in physically and they’re all just so athletic.” Thelle said. “I’m really happy to have all of those teammates, also for me as a setter they challenge me to jump that one more inch for the block or just that extra effort, so there is definitely been something special about this team.”
Game one between the ‘Bows and the Gauchos is set for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time — streaming on WatchESPN.
