Maui mayor: At least a dozen homes damaged or destroyed by flooding

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino says at least a dozen homes in Haiku and Makawao sustained significant damage during this week’s severe flooding.
The flooding was so powerful it destroyed bridge on Peahi Road in Haiku. Luckily, residents have another way to get in and out.
Haiku resident Paul Thomas said the storm started off with rain and thunder.
And then things got really wild. “You could hear this roaring, this growling coming,” he said. “Just huge.” That growl, Thomas says, was the sound of Peahi Bridge being washed away Monday afternoon.
“It’s totally gone! The abutments on the end. You can see the scrub line where the high water was. And there were some big albizias in there so I’m thinking it wiped the bridge out,” Thomas said.
It also wiped out the Colt family farm on Waikina Loop.
They spent their day burying their chickens and goats. They have no idea how to rebuild.
“I don’t know how we’re going to clean it up. That’s the main thing we need,” said Haiku resident Sara Colt. “We’re all safe. But I don’t know how you’re going to get all this rubbish out of a gulch. There’s no road access. So if you have to bring it up, you have to carry it up basically.
“It’s going to be a big job.”
But Haiku residents are resilient.
Pro surfer Imaikalani Devault and his family have already set up a donation hub. He’s asking the people of Maui to come together.
“A lot of people were affected, a lot of houses, a lot of damage,” he said. “So my mom’s house, my family has opened up a donations for people to effected so people can swing by and drop off anything they can give, water, food, anything helps.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.