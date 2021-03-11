Under plea deal, man responsible for triple-fatal Kakaako crash to serve 30 years in prison

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man responsible for the deaths of three pedestrians in a horrific Kakaako crash in 2019 will serve 30 years in prison.
Alins Sumang, 29, entered a guilty plea in court under a deal with prosecutors. He faced three counts of manslaughter, and four counts of second-degree assault.
The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday Sumang would serve 30 years imprisonment when he is sentenced in June.
The crash on Jan. 28, 2019, shattered a quiet evening in Honolulu, and sent heartache throughout the community.
Sumang was behind the wheel of a pickup truck speeding westward on Ala Moana Boulevard when he lost control near Kamakee Street. Police say he veered intro a pedestrian island killing three people who were waiting to cross the road. The crash also injured several others.
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Casimir Pokorny, 39-year-old William Lau, and a woman from Japan.
“While we cannot replace the lives of the victims, we can at the very least assure that the public is protected from this dangerous man,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said. “This 30-year sentence provides that assurance,” he said.
Prosecutors say Sumang will serve three concurrent 20-year sentences for the manslaughter charges, four concurrent 5-year sentences for the assault charges, and an additional 5 years for violating probation in a 2016 terroristic threatening case, all served consecutively.
“Due to the egregious nature of Sumang’s crimes that took the lives of three innocent people and injured four more, we did not believe that a 20-year sentence for manslaughter was sufficient,” Alm added. “For that reason, we insisted that Sumang’s prison terms run consecutively.”
Families of the victims were consulted about the plea agreement during the process.
Read previous reports:
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.