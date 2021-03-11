Here are the latest weather alerts posted for the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alerts are constantly changing as severe weather continues to hammer the state. Below is a list of weather advisories and warnings posted for Hawaii as of 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
- Flash flood warning in effect for windward and southern areas of Oahu.
- Flood warning set to last until 12:30 a.m. but could be extended.
- At 9 p.m., radar showed heavy rain and thunderstorms moving over the city. Areas that may see flooding conditions include, but are not limited to: Honolulu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Pearl City, Halawa, Kaaawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Salt Lake, Punaluu, Mililani, Kalihi, Kaneohe Marine Base, Wahiawa, Maunawili, Hauula and Manoa
- Flash flood warning no longer in effect for Kauai.
- Warning will expire at 9:30 p.m.
- Statewide flash flood watch until 6 p.m. Friday.
- Areal flood advisory for Honolulu until 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
- Winter weather advisory for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa until 6 p.m. Friday.
- High surf advisory for east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, Hawaii Island. Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.
- Small craft advisory lasting until 6 a.m. Thursday. Includes Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
- Gale warning for offshore waters.
This story is constantly being updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.