Hawaii Senate passes what’s poised to be the nation’s highest income tax

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s state Senate advanced a bill that would make the state home of the highest income taxes in the country. But not everyone would see their taxes go up.
The tax rate would jump from 11% to 16% percent for individual filers making over $200,000 a year, or for household heads making $300,000 or more.
Capitol gains and corporate income taxes would also go up along with conveyance taxes, and certain GET exemptions would be repealed. Senate Bill 56 would also increase conveyance taxes for the sale of properties valued at $1 million or higher.
State lawmakers have struggled to find a way to make up the shortfall in revenue from the pandemic. Gov. Ige considered furloughs at one point, but has since backed off from that.
“With a budget shortfall of over $2 billion, we need to look at various ways to generate much needed revenue for our State,” said Sen. Chang who introduced the bill said. “In order to avoid future furloughs and layoffs for State workers, we need to consider every option to prevent disruptions to essential government services.
The bill now heads to the House for consideration.
