Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball headlines All-PacWest conference team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team racked in the awards on Wednesday when the PacWest conference announced their yearly awards.
HPU’s Amy Baum was named PacWest player of the year for the second-straight season while head coach Reid Takatsuka took home Coach of the Year honors for his second-straight time.
Baum helped the Sharks get to a perfect 13-0 regular season finish, while extending their overall win-streak to 28 — the longest active streak in all of Division II basketball.
For coach Takatsuka, this is his fifth coaching honor in ten years, leading this years Sharks to a No. 2 and No. 4 finish heading into the NCAA regional tournament, earning his 200th win this year becoming the winningest active collegiate coach in the state of Hawaii.
Baum was also apart of the All-PacWest Hawaii team along with fellow Sharks Ally Bates, Alysha Marcucci and Olivia West, with UH-Hilo’s Mandi Kawaha and Kim Schmelz rounding out the team — due to the Pod format of the season, each Pod was given an All-conference team.
Up next for the Sharks is the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament in Grand Junction, Colorado taking on Azusa Pacific this Friday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.