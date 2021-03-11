Forecast: Continued threat of locally heavy rain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stay prepared for the possibility of heavy rain statewide through Friday evening. The ground is saturated from earlier flooding, so any rain that falls will result in runoff and the possibility of rising water and more flooding. The flash flood watch remains up statewide until 6 p.m. Friday. Be ready to act quickly if you experience rising waters or a flash flood warning is issued in your area.