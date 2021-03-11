Floods exact heavy toll on Haleiwa businesses already struggling amid pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe flooding on the North Shore exacted a heavy toll on Haleiwa businesses already reeling from the pandemic’s affect on Hawaii’s tourism economy.
Dozens of businesses and residents suffered significant damages as millions of gallons of muddy water swept through parts of the historic town.
“This has never happened in this area before,” said Adam Shipley, owner of Mack’s food truck. “It was about 18 inches high in the truck, the mud. So I’ve been spending the last seven hours cleaning it up.”
Shipley said he suffered about $20,000 in damage, mostly to his recently installed solar photovoltaic system on his struck. But Shipley remained optimistic, despite the dual crises.
“We had the coronavirus last year. After that this is kind of easy, well not easy. I just have to stay positive and move forward,” he said.
Mike Lyons family is the landlord for Killer Tacos and other small businesses near the entrance to Haleiwa. He said the waters were about 3 feet high in places last night, causing thousands of dollars in damage. He said the temporary shutdown during the clean up also will hurt his tenants.
“A one-day shutdown especially during COVID, is brutal. And now we’re shut down for two days,” he said. “They’re going to be hurting for a long time.”
Because Gov. David Ige declared an emergency, some of the business could be eligible for federal aid.
State Sen. Gil Riviere, who represents Haleiwa, is urging businesses to document their losses with the county so they can qualify for the federal money.
“The Department of Emergency Management is asking everybody that is impacted by this flood to take pictures of their damage and go to their website and enter their report under March flood,” he said.
“This is going to free up additional funds from the Feds, so it is very important.”
