Flooding conditions persist over the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern could linger into the weekend as deep tropical moisture pools northward over the state in response to low pressure to the west. Saturated grounds and elevated water levels in streams will keep the threat for flash flooding up across the state through Friday, especially over the western end. Light to moderate southerly winds will hold through Friday, then shift out of the north-northeast and become strong over the western end of the state by Saturday as high pressure builds to the north behind a cold front.