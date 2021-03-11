Flooding conditions persist over the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern could linger into the weekend as deep tropical moisture pools northward over the state in response to low pressure to the west. Saturated grounds and elevated water levels in streams will keep the threat for flash flooding up across the state through Friday, especially over the western end. Light to moderate southerly winds will hold through Friday, then shift out of the north-northeast and become strong over the western end of the state by Saturday as high pressure builds to the north behind a cold front.
A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through 6 AM Thursday.
Fading east swells Thursday will lower surf heights along exposed east-facing shores. North swells will remain small through Friday with small surf along north and west-facing shores. New large north to northeast swells will arrive Friday night and pass across the island waters through Saturday. Surf heights along north and east-facing shores may reach warning levels both Saturday and Sunday.
