City makes online form available to report flooding damage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has developed an online form for Oahu residents to self-report damages to their homes and businesses due to Tuesday’s flooding.
The purpose of this form is to collect information that will help local officials understand the damage that occurred and impacts on the community.
Officials said that this form is not an application for relief programs but will help the city determine whether federal assistance programs are needed.
Residents who were affected should take pictures of their properties before cleaning up.
When reporting, there are four levels of damage:
- Affected: The house has cosmetic damage. The home is livable but cleanup may be needed.
- Minor: Residence sustained non-structural damage and it requires repair, but it is safe to live in.
- Major: Requires extensive repairs and the home is not safe to inhabit during these repairs.
- Destroyed: The residence is a total loss or damaged to such an extent that repair is not feasible.
The city asked residents to note the following:
- Do not use this form to report immediate, life-threatening needs. Call 911.
- Reporting damage is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency, nor does it guarantee disaster relief assistance.
- Please submit one survey per affected housing unit or business.
- This form is for damages that occurred on Oahu only.
For a detailed list of instructions for reporting damage, click here.
