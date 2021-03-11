During damaging flood, one man stopped to honor the land with tradition — and respect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man’s connection to the land gripped the hearts of many online following Tuesday’s flood in Haleiwa.
Video of 27-year-old Elijah Kala McShane performing a ha’a near still floodwaters in Haleiwa went viral on social media. Many people praised him for caring about the land and honoring his traditional connection to it, proving Hawaii is truly a special place.
He said he honored the land and higher powers with ho’okupu, or an offering, before performing the ha’a. It was his way of finding a sense of unity and calm through the wild storm.
“Of course, these experiences put people into a state of panic. And so it’s just an encouragement for everybody that we can’t get anything done together if everyone is in a panic and stress,” McShane said.
“Everybody needs to be thinking to come together, to help, to work together for the common good. To help everyone flourish and be safe,” he added.
The woman who captured the video said watching him from afar brought a tear to her eye.
McShane is originally from Papakolea, but now lives on the North Shore.
